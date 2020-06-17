District 51 book giveaway begins Friday
The annual School District 51 Book Giveaway starts Friday and runs for a total of four days.
The giveaway takes place in the warehouse at 121 N. 22nd Ct. in Grand Junction on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22 and 23. The number of patrons allowed into the warehouse at any time will be limited based on public health guidelines, masks and physical distancing are required, and parking will be limited but marked with instructions.
The giveaway will have a large variety of reading materials with many teachers clearing out more books than usual because of the new curriculum coming in through 2017 Mill Levy Override funding. Topics ranging from math to science to social studies and more will be available.
All books are free and there is no limit on how many you can take, so come prepared with your own bags and boxes.
Jury call suspended until August
The Colorado Supreme Court extended the suspension on jury calls this week until August because of COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated order from Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats states Colorado courts may not summon any person to assemble for jury service any time before August 3 unless a waiver is granted.