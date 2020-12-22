HOLIDAY CLOSURES PLANNED
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day and Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. There will be no city trash collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, and trash collection will begin at 6 a.m. Dec. 24 in anticipation of early landfill closure. The trash collection schedule will be delayed by one day for the remainder of both weeks. For the GJCRI curbside recycling collection schedule, call 242-1036.
Mesa County administrative offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. The closure does not include the Coroner's Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations) and the Sheriff's Office (jail, patrol, emergency services at 215 Rice St.) Go to blog.mesacounty.us/2020/12/county-offices-will-be-closed-for.html for information
Services at all Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24–25, and Friday, Jan. 1, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Services not available those days include phone assistance, chat, and curbside pick-up of holds. Go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Mango Languages, the OverDrive Digital Library, RBdigital Magazines, and Kanopy streaming media. Visit the website or call 243-4442 for information.