Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays is ready for dinner, and you’re invited.
With four food trucks and live music, the event is back and can be found from 5:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Orchard River View, 3926 Highway 6 & 24, in Palisade.
Food Truck Fridays season was suspended in May because of COVID-19 and organizers have been working to find a way to offer the event while also meeting state and county regulation.
The format for this Friday will include the food trucks Colorado Q, Be Crepeful, The Little Pink Truck and Los Compadres, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Drinks can be purchased inside Orchard River View’s barn where seating also will be available. Seating also can be found outside in a grassy area. Mask are recommended for those who aren’t seated.
Donny Morales will perform during the evening.
There is a limit of 150 people who can be seated at any time during the event. For information about the event, look for Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays on Facebook.
Free parking downtown to end June 7
The city of Grand Junction will return to paid parking in all downtown locations on June 8.
Additional pickup locations have been added for people picking up take-out food orders.
According to a news release from the city, the goal of “resuming parking operations is to support the local businesses and restaurants by enforcing compliance in the downtown area and encouraging frequent turnover for downtown parking spaces.”
Parking in the designated pickup locations will also be enforced.
Downtown has more than 1,000 meters, 180 time-limited parking spaces and the parking garage in the 400 block of Rood Avenue. The parking garage has 448 parking spaces.
Keep an eye out for school vandals
District 51 is asking local residents living near schools to help the district minimize, prevent and report vandalism at schools across the Grand Valley.
In a press release Wednesday, the district said that schools are vandalism targets each summer, but incidents are already on the rise this year, including at schools undergoing renovations paid for by the 2017 Bond Measure.
To report a vandal at a District 51 school, alert authorities by calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.
That was a CH-47 Chinook you saw
The CH-47 Chinook, one of the heaviest lifting Western helicopters, refueled at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Wednesday. Around 100 feet long, the helicopter can travel over 180 miles per hour. The crew stopped by on Wednesday afternoon to refuel after fighting a wildfire, according to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
St. Mary’s earns another ‘A’ for safety
For the sixth year in a row, St. Mary’s Medical Center won an A grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Groups spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades report.
The grading system is a volunteer program that rates more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide twice a year. It looks at such things as prevention of medication errors, higher quality maternity care and low infection rates.
Leapfrog is a nonprofit group that monitors health care for consumers and purchasers.