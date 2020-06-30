Fuchs’s body was found near Devils Kitchen in Colorado National Monument on Saturday.
Yahn ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being ruled an accident. The Colorado National Park Rangers are overseeing the investigation.
El Pomar Trustees approved $62,500 allocated to seven nonprofit organizations in the Northwest region at the Foundation’s May Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grant-making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:
n Roice-Hurst Humane Society Inc.—$5,000 for the animal resource center; Hambrick Fund
n Colorado State University Foundation—$15,000 for the CSU Extension educational center in Garfield County; competitive
n Garfield County Animal Welfare Foundation, Inc.—$10,000 for a new facility; Hambrick Fund
n Marillac Clinic Inc.—$10,000 for services related to COVID-19; competitive
n Pregnancy Resource Connection Inc.—$2,500 in general operating support; competitive
n Routt County United Way—$10,000 for the nonprofit center expansion; competitive
n Youthentity—$10,000 in general operating support; competitive
The city of Montrose received a $284,588 Fishing is Fun grant for the Uncompahgre River Improvements Project from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The Fishing is Fun program provides federal and state matching funds to Colorado communities and organizations for the development and improvement of aquatic resources and angling opportunities.
Grant funds will be used toward Phase 1 of river restoration improvements on a little more than a 1/2 mile of the Uncompahgre River traversing through the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority development and adjacent to the recently completed Great Outdoors Colorado Connect Trail.
The project will include reestablishing a resilient channel, connecting the river to its floodplain, creating a stable riparian zone, improving fish and other aquatic habitats, stabilizing the riverbanks, and expanding river access for the public.
Aerial imagery indicates the river’s channel in the project area has moved approximately 400 feet over the past 50 years.
To date, the city of Montrose has secured $784,588 in grants for the $1.6 million project.