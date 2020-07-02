HopeWest was recently presented with the Mary J. Nelson Inspirational Award from United Way of Mesa County.
The award is presented annually to an agency currently receiving funding from United Way of Mesa County. The award is based on the honoree’s excellence of work within its chosen field of health and human services, and its contribution to the success of the United Way campaign.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, United Way staff, HopeWest employees and Board members all gathered on the patio at Spoons Bistro & Bakery where HopeWest was presented with the award. HopeWest was presented with this award for excellence in their field of service, leadership and innovation, specifically with the new programs that will be helping our seniors, and for far exceeding all expectations with their United Way workplace campaign every single year.
“I love that this award recognizes our team because that is exactly what United Way is about at HopeWest, said Christy Whitney Borchard, HopeWest President and CEO. To be in the company of other award winners is an honor.”