Seat open on Library Board of Trustees
Applications are currently being accepted to fill an opening on the Mesa County Public Library District’s Board of Trustees.
The seven-member volunteer board adopts and oversees the budget, bylaws, and policies of the library district; conducts long-range planning; and prepares an annual financial report to the Mesa County Commissioners.
The successful applicant will serve a five-year term. Board terms are for five years, and trustees are limited to two successive terms.
Library district trustees are appointed by the Mesa County Commissioners.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of Mesa County. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Jan. 20.
For more information and a link to the Volunteer Board Application, please visit https://www.mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer/
Spike in jobless claims blamed on fraud
DENVER — An unusual spike in new unemployment claims in the week after Christmas was caused by fraudsters, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
New unemployment claims from out-of-work Colorado residents increased 63.4% in the week after Christmas compared to the week prior.
The state labor department said it would conduct a more detailed investigation into what happened.
The uptick coincided with the end on Dec. 26 of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which required less verification because no employers were involved, The Colorado Sun reported.
The claims spike in Colorado did not coincide with a spike nationwide. Seasonally adjusted new claims in the U.S. declined by 3,000 to 737,000 for the week ending in Jan. 2, according to the federal Department of Labor.
Earlier this week, labor department officials said they were receiving more reports from employers of current employees who allegedly filed a claim for unemployment, The Colorado Sun reported. Other victims reported they received unsolicited U.S. Bank ReliaCards in the mail, which is how Colorado pays its unemployment benefits.
Boulder pays in stun gun injury case
BOULDER — The Boulder City Council has approved an $875,000 settlement with a man who was injured after a police officer shot him with a stun gun in March 2019.
Christopher Mahan got into the wrong Lyft vehicle while intoxicated and ran from a police officer who removed him from the car and tried to handcuff him, The Daily Camera reported. After he was hit with the stun gun, Mahan fell and suffered multiple fractured vertebrae and broken facial bones.
According to court documents, Boulder police are not allowed to use a stun gun for the “mere act of fleeing from officers.” The documents state that Mahan’s medical expenses cost about $585,000, and he lost income because he could not work.
The settlement was approved Tuesday, and city officials noted it would be the best option given the unpredictability of taking the case to trial.
“Given the projected costs of litigation, the city attorney believes that it is unlikely that the city will be in a significantly better economic position by litigating the case as compared to approving the proposed settlement agreement,” according to a staff memo.
Of the $875,000 settlement, $500,000 will come from the city’s property and casualty fund, which is designated to pay claims and settle cases. The rest will be paid by Boulder’s excess insurance carrier.