Fire destroys rural hemp facility
Lower Valley Fire District firefighters, along with members of the Grand Junction Fire Department HAZMAT team, helped put out a fire at a hemp facility between Mack and Loma on Tuesday morning.
Lower Valley Fire District Chief Frank Cavaliere said the facility off U.S. Highway 6 and 12 Road was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Given the type of operation, the immediate concern was ensuring any hazardous chemicals were properly cleaned up and that the fire didn’t spread to nearby propane tanks.
He said that he was not aware of the hemp operation before responding on Tuesday.
“I had no idea this operation was out here,” he said.
He said fire officials like to put a plan into place in case there is a fire at these types of facilities so that all the hazardous materials are accounted for.
A representative of Mesa County code compliance was reportedly on scene and will be checking into the operation.
Cavaliere said that by noon, the building was a complete loss. Lower Valley responded to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. and command was terminated at around 12:30 p.m. The location of the facility made the lack of access, combined with no water supply, more difficult for firefighters to respond.
Cavaliere said a water tender was used to shuttle water to the site.
Two individuals received minor injuries from the fire, with one receiving burns to the face and the other receiving burns on one leg. The person who received burns on their leg went to urgent care to be treated.
Cavaliere said crews wanted to make sure the chemicals were handled correctly to avoid ground contamination and runoff. The owner of the facility, who was on scene on Tuesday, will be responsible for hiring environmental hazmat cleanup, Cavaliere said.
Molina teen recovering after shooting
Mesa County sheriff’s deputies assisted a 17-year-old male who was reportedly shot in the leg in Molina on Monday night.
He was transported to the hospital from the scene on 52½ Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. His wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
A search warrant at the address was executed and all parties involved were interviewed, though no arrests have been made, the Sheriff’s Office said. It is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
West Nile Virus detected in Delta
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were found in traps in Delta last week. The two samples of mosquitoes are the first to test positive for the West Nile Virus in the state of Colorado this year.
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Delta County. Last year, the neighboring county had 33 human cases. No other county reported more than nine.
Mesa County had six human cases of West Nile in 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. In 2018, Mesa County the number of West Nile human cases dropped to two compared to eight in Delta.
West Nile Virus infections in mosquitoes or other animals have been reported to the Center for Disease Control this year in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Infections in humans have been reported to the CDC in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas as of July 14.
Mosquito season typically peaks sometime in July. Culex mosquito traps, the mosquito known to carry the West Nile Virus, show trap counts are down in Mesa County compared to previous years.
By this time last year, 1,344 culex mosquitoes were reported by the Mosquito Control District, compared to 456 culex mosquitoes according to current counts.
Tour of the Moon bike ride canceled
The annual Tour the Moon fall cycling ride is the latest event to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The ride was scheduled for Sept. 26 and would have been the ninth annual ride, which takes riders of all skill levels up and over Colorado National Monument.
The ride over the monument is a bucket list ride for many cyclists from around the region.
Organizers posted a statement on its website:
“With the current public health concerns of COVID-19, regulations from Mesa County Public Health that limit large gatherings and uncertainty of what future orders will allow, we did not see a practical or safe way to execute the annual event. The health and safety of our cyclists, volunteers, staff and host community is our top priority. Given the current situation, cancelling the ride is the right thing to do.”
There are cancellation options for riders who registered for the event at www.rollmassif.com/tourofthemoon/.
In past years, the ride has had more than 1,900 riders who come for the grueling ride up the Monument and the spectacular views from along the top.
More CARES Act grants announced
Area organizations were recently awarded grants, provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia, $500
Glenwood Springs Historical Society, Glenwood Springs, $11,533
Literacy Outreach, Glenwood Springs, $10,500
Museum of the Mountain West, Montrose, $4,690
Museums of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, $6,000
Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute, Glenwood Springs, $15,000.
63 motorcycle deaths in Colorado this year
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation want to see more motorcycle riders wearing helmets and other protective gear this summer. New “Human Cheese Grater” messaging, located outside Performance Cycle and other places across the state, is meant to remind riders that falling on asphalt at any speed can result in serious bodily injury or death.
“Year after year, we see approximately 75 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes are caused by the motorcycle rider,” Colorado State Patrol Maj. Tim Keeton said in the press release. “This tells me if I make personal decisions to get the proper training, wear the proper protective gear, and most importantly make responsible decisions, I can do a lot to keep myself safe on a motorcycle.”
Proper gear includes boots that cover the ankles, riding pants and jacket, gloves, eye protection and a helmet. According to CDOT, 63 motorcyclists have died in crashes so far this year.