Charges dropped against Littleton man
Sex assault charges have been dropped by the 21st Judicial District against a Littleton man.
Kary Patrick Colvin, 47 at the time of his arrest in 2017, was accused of sexual assault on a minor in Mesa County.
During the investigation, Colvin denied the 14-year-old girl’s allegation that he groped her.
In the motion to dismiss document, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote that the case was being dropped against Colvin due to “evidence and recently discovered inconsistencies in the timeline.”
The case was dismissed without prejudice.