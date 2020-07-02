The Mesa County Libraries Foundation has received a $3,000 grant enabling Mesa County Libraries to help immigrants to the United States get driver’s licenses.
The grant was provided by the FWD.us Education Fund as part of the organization’s Informed Immigrant Education Campaign on Colorado Driver’s License Project for 2020. FWD.us is an organization that focuses on U.S. immigration and criminal justice reform.
The Mesa County Libraries Literacy Center provides language instruction to immigrants who want to learn English, and because it is a trusted place for many immigrants, they often come to the Literacy Center seeking assistance with other aspects of life in the United States.
The Literacy Center helps immigrants understand what documents they need to meet the requirements for a driver’s license, assists them in setting up an appointment for a driving test necessary to get a license, and can provide translation services necessary for the process. Funds from the grant will pay for costs associated with this process.
HopeWest recognized
HopeWest was recently presented with the Mary J. Nelson Inspirational Award from United Way of Mesa County.
The award is presented annually to an agency currently receiving funding from United Way of Mesa County. The award is based on the honoree’s excellence of work within its chosen field of health and human services, and its contribution to the success of the United Way campaign.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, United Way staff, HopeWest employees and Board members all gathered on the patio at Spoons Bistro & Bakery where HopeWest was presented with the award. HopeWest was presented with this award for excellence in their field of service, leadership and innovation, specifically with the new programs that will be helping our seniors, and for far exceeding all expectations with their United Way workplace campaign every single year.
“I love that this award recognizes our team because that is exactly what United Way is about at HopeWest, said Christy Whitney Borchard, HopeWest President and CEO. To be in the company of other award winners is an honor.”