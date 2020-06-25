The city of Grand Junction will open the Lincoln Park Pool on Saturday with a capacity limit of 175.
If the capacity is reached, guests will be restricted to two hours of pool time. Some services will not be open such as swim lessons, water slide, splash pad, showers and diving boards. These amenities are planned to reopen with a later reopening phase.
Lap swimming, water walking and self-guided water aerobics (please bring your own equipment) will be available 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. M-F. Reservations are required by calling 254.3848 or reserving online. In the afternoons, public open swim and lap swimming will be available on a first come, first serve basis from noon to 7:30 p.m..
Guests coming to the pool will be encouraged to wear masks, especially while entering and exiting the facility. Once capacity is reached, there could be a long wait for others to be admitted. There will be social distancing markings to follow on the pool deck, grass and sidewalk areas. Patrons are encouraged to arrive wearing their swim attire since gathering in the restrooms will be limited. Additional cleaning and other safety measures will be actively employed to promote cleanliness and distancing.