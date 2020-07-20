Fruita resident David Martin, 28, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by law enforcement on Friday.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner is homicide.
Toxicology results are still pending.
Fruita police and Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the area of the 1100 block of East Carolina Avenue after a woman reported that her boyfriend had threatened her with a gun, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
Officers provided medical attention after the shooting, but Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated by the Mea County Critical Incident Response Team, which is made up of area law enforcement officials
MAN TACKLED BY GJPD MONDAY
A man was detained in Grand Junction on Monday afternoon after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
The felony menacing was reported to the GJPD at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of N. 12th Street and Patterson Road.
The victim reported that a male truck driver struck their vehicle and pointed a gun at them, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
When officers attempted to stop the truck minutes later, the driver allegedly fled the scene.
A PIT maneuver was used to stop the car and less lethal impact rounds were used on the suspect, but he continued to ignore commands, the GJPD reports.
He was reportedly tackled by an officer as he was removing his clothing and attempting to reach into his vehicle.
A fireman was located inside the vehicle and one officer on scene sustained minor injuries, the GJPD reports.
COUNTY BACK DOING VIN INSPECTIONS
Starting today, all Mesa County Motor Vehicle offices will resume verifications of vehicle identification numbers (VIN inspections).
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent re-opening caused our offices prop tempted all VIN inspections to be temporarily suspended.
Due to safety and security of staff, this resumption of service will be conducted under the following guidelines:
VIN inspections at the main office will only be conducted in specific areas. People are encouraged to have inspections done when the office is staffed at its highest level from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m.
The same guidelines are also in place for the Clifton office.
With only two clerks at the Fruita Office, no VIN inspections will be done between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Clerks will not climb up on, into, or crawl under vehicles and/or trailers. VIN inspections have a $15 fee.
All state and county social distancing guidelines are in effect.
Information: 970-244-1664; plates@mesacounty.us; clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/