Delta Hospital names new CEO
Delta County Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors has named Matthew Heyn as the facility’s new CEO.
Heyn will start in the role April 6. The position came open in late October 2019 when the board decided not to renew the contract of then-CEO Jason Cleckler. Robert Thorn has served as interim CEO since mid November.
Heyn has served as CEO of two hospitals in Kansas, including most recently at AdventHealth Ottawa. Earlier in his career, he was the chief financial officer at Rangely District Hospital prior to moving to Kansas.
A press release sent by the hospital notes that Heyn will establish goals for his tenure once he starts, but he will draw from previous experiences.
“What I can say is that there will be a pretty significant cultural transformation with employees to where they feel empowered and at liberty to discuss ideas on how to better care for patients,” Heyn said in the release. “These will be aligned against organizational goals that will be developed in conjunction with the Board’s strategic plan.”
Heyn is a Texas native and will move back to Colorado with his wife, Melinda, and two daughters.
Man gets early release, attacks woman
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was released early last week from a Utah halfway house because of the spread of the coronavirus attacked a woman in her home two days later, tying her up and threatening her with a knife, police said Wednesday.
But state corrections officials did not answer questions about how the virus played a role in the man’s release.
The woman told officers in the city of American Fork, south of Salt Lake City, that she was asleep in her bedroom last Thursday when the man broke into her home, according to a police probable cause statement. Wielding a large knife, he started to tie her up in the bed and threatened to rob her, but her son called 911, the statement said.
Officers arrived at the house and when the man tried to hide in the bed with her, she ran downstairs panicked and horrified but physically unharmed, the statement said. Police arrested Haskell, 42, and he was charged with with aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, drug possession and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.