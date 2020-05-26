FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO SUNDAY NIGHT BLAZE
Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a significant house fire on the 200 block of east Parkview Drive.
All the occupants were able to evacuate the building before crews arrive but the house and a nearby car suffered significant damage, according to a press release from the Grand Junction Fire Department. When crews arrived, residents were trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.
The fire was extinguished almost 50 minutes later and crews took several individuals to the hospital for evaluation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation