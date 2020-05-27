CAMPING OPEN JUNE 1 ON NATIONAL FOREST
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will begin opening a limited number of developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, on Monday, June 1.
Some recreation sites will continue to remain closed and inaccessible, while others may have a delayed opening. Dispersed camping remains open on National Forest System lands, subject to state and local public health orders.
The GMUG still asks people to stay close to home and to follow the latest federal, state and local health guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
The GMUG currently has no fire restrictions.
For more information on the GMUG National Forests go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/; Twitter: https://twitter.com/gmug_nf.