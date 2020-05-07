Comment on trail plan through May 20
The online public comment period for a trail plan in western Montrose County will go through May 20.
Montrose West Recreation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the West End Economic Development Corporation, the Trust for Public Lands and the Telluride Foundation will gather public input on the West End Trails Master Development Proposal. MWR was awarded a trails planning grant from CPW in 2019 to create a comprehensive trails proposal for the public lands that surround the towns of Naturita and Nucla. The proposal and place to comment can be accessed using the following link: https://publiclandsolutions.org/westend/
Printed copies of the proposal will be available for viewing at the following locations: Naturita, Norwood, Nucla, Telluride and Gateway public libraries; and Norwood, Telluride, Nucla and Naturita town halls.
Construction starts on CSU complex
DENVER — Construction has started on the first of three buildings expected to make up Colorado State University’s complex at the National Western Center, officials said.
Work on the animal and human health building is expected to be finished in September, The Denver Post reports.
An April 30 groundbreaking ceremony for the 114,000-square-foot structure in Denver was postponed because of the pandemic. The building to be called Vida, Spanish for “life,” will be part of the university system’s new complex, which will be named Spur.
The complex is expected to be a key element of the more than $1 billion makeover and expansion of the National Western Stock Show site.
Small bear collapses couple’s tent
COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildlife officials in Colorado are searching for a small bear that pounced on top of a tent where a couple was camping near Colorado Springs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the incident happened Monday at the Golden Eagle Campground, about 5 miles southwest of Colorado Springs. The couple was awakened by the sound of the bear rustling around their campsite before it stood on its back legs and put its paws on the tent, causing it to collapse, officials said.
A trap was set in the area in hopes of catching it. If successful, the bear would be relocated to a more remote region.