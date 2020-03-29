Mesa County reports 12th virus case
Mesa County Public Health announced Sunday that Mesa County has its 12th positive case of COVID-19.
The age breakdown of the 12 cases: 1 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one each in their 40s and 30s.
The number of cases in the state rose from 2,061 to 2,307. The COVID-19 death toll in the state went up three to 47.
Woman rescued from Colorado River
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a woman in crisis who jumped into the Colorado River near 32½ Road about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies found the 28-year-old female stuck on the far side of the riverbank about a half-mile between the 29 Road Bridge and Corn Lake.
Clifton Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene with a boat, but as it was en route, fearing she would slip farther down river, a deputy put on a life jacket and swam across the river with a rope.
The deputy reached the woman and was able to keep her safe until the rescue boat arrived.
Neither the woman nor the deputy was injured; however, they were taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure. Overnight temperatures were in the upper 30s.
The Grand Junction Fire Department and Grand Junction Police Department assisted with the rescue.
There are a number of resources to contact for people in crisis:
n Colorado Crisis Services: Text “Talk” to 38255, call 844-493-8255, or visit coloradocrisisservices.org
n Crisis Text Line: Text “Start” to 741741 or visit crisistextline.org
n Mind Springs Health: Call 1-888-207-4004 or visit mind springshealth.org/crisisservices
Bustang suspends operations
The Colorado Department of Transportation has suspended its Bustang and Outrider bus service between cities throughout the state. The suspension is meant to reduce travel during the state’s stay-at-home order.
The suspension is planned to last through at least April 11 and will be re-evaluated as guidance or state orders change.