Mesa County COVID-19 numbers have shown little movement as the county waits for test results to be returned.
“We’re having a hard time getting those results released, and we think they will get back to us this week,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “With that, I expect our case count to go up.”
The number of tests jumped up on Monday to 451 with 215 tests still pending.
According to Mesa County Public Health, the county has 34 positive COVID-19 cases, one less than is being reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“I know the CDPHE is stating we have 35. We have one that’s indeterminate. We are retesting that person today,” Kuhr said Monday.
Mesa County’s first official case was March 14. Since then, there have been six hospitalizations and one person in the intensive care unit after having more than 600 people tested.
Statewide, there are now 7,691 positive cases and 1,493 have been hospitalized at some point. There are now 308 deaths related to COVID-19. Overall, the state has tested 38,742 people.
Montrose County reported another six cases to raise the tally to 63. Garfield is up three to 58, Delta County now has seven cases and Rio Blanco County remains at one case.
Grand Junction employees provided masks
The city of Grand Junction is providing its employees with cloth masks, which they are required to wear while working in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Employees will wear masks when traveling to and from the workplace, in meetings and when interacting with the public. First responders will generally also wear masks during routine contact with citizens and will wear medical-grade masks when interacting with someone showing signs of illness.
Donors sought in St. Mary’s plasma research
St. Mary’s Medical Center will participate in work to investigate the use of blood plasma transfusions to treat COVID-19 patients.
SCL Health, which operates Colorado hospitals, clinics and other facilities including St. Mary’s, said in a news release that St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center will be involved in work mobilized by the Mayo Clinic, as part of the Colorado COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program, to advance investigational use of the therapy. Under the approach, patients receive antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. Use of convalescent plasmas also has been studied in other respiratory outbreaks.
The blood center began collecting donor plasma Monday. As required by the Food and Drug Administration, donors have to have received a confirmed positive test result for COVID-19 and had no symptoms for at least 14 days. In those cases, a second test is administered, and if negative, the plasma can be drawn.
Interested donors are being encouraged to call 303-813-5230 or email convalescentplasma@sclhealth.org.
Suspect in burglary hangs herself in jail
The woman suspected of involvement in a Glenwood Springs armed robbery Jan. 11 that led to a male suspect being killed by police has died after using parts of her clothing to hang herself in the Garfield County Jail, the county Sheriff’s Office says.
The office said in a news release that Laura Ebbs was found April 7 in her cell during a routine security check. Jail deputies and on-site medical staff began attempts to revive Ebbs, 37, who was then transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. On Friday, life support for her was suspended and she died.
“Investigation into the incident has revealed no criminal involvement. Jail (d)eputies and medical staff followed all protocols with respect to security checks as well as managing the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.
Ebbs had been booked into the jail March 3 on numerous charges, including for her alleged involvement in the January robbery, the sheriff’s office said.
In that incident, Eric Reynolds, 43, used a handgun to rob cash from a store in Glenwood Springs, and then was shot and killed by New Castle police following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Interstate 70, authorities said at the time.