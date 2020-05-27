Mesa Mall will reopen Thursday with reduced hours after an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” Mesa Mall general manager Paul Peterson said. “In the continued need to address COVID-19, we have proactively implemented additions to our code of conduct.”
At the mall, guests will be asked to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people, according to its updated code of conduct.
Anyone entering the mall is recommended to cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover and guests are asked to not gather in groups. Each individual tenant may have COVID-19 policies for customers to follow as well.
Peterson said to check social media feeds and follow Mesa Mall on Instagram (@ShopMesaMall) or Facebook (@ShopMesaMall) for the most up-to-date information about the mall and its COVID-19 response.
“Our rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day,” he said. “We appreciate the community’s support as we look forward to safely welcoming back our guests.”
Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Mesa Mall opened briefly on Monday, May 4 before closing ‘until further notice” the next day.
In conversations with Mesa County Public Health officials prior to reopening Thursday, Peterson said they discussed how the mall will proactively manage congregations to less than groupings of 10.
Mall officials will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all they can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday.
RIFLE RESTAURANT HAS LICENSE REINSTATED
The Shooter’s Grill restaurant in Rifle had its license reinstated Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release from Garfield County, the restaurant owner, Lauren Boebert, agreed to follow all current and future executive and public health orders that apply to restaurants in Garfield County and signed the reinstatement agreement.
Shooter’s Grill was then allowed to open under the same social distancing requirements that apply to all other restaurants in Garfield County.
CAMPING OPEN JUNE 1 ON NATIONAL FOREST
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will begin opening a limited number of developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, on Monday, June 1.
Some recreation sites will continue to remain closed and inaccessible, while others may have a delayed opening. Dispersed camping remains open on National Forest System lands, subject to state and local public health orders.
The GMUG still asks people to stay close to home and to follow the latest federal, state and local health guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
The GMUG currently has no fire restrictions.
For more information on the GMUG National Forests go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/; Twitter: https://twitter.com/gmug_nf.
CATTLEMEN'S ASSOCIATION CONVENTION REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration is open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) 2020 Annual Convention, which will be held July 30–Aug. 1 at the Colorado Springs Marriott.
The event will include educational information, networking, knowledgeable speakers, social media training, a cattle and beef pricing complex listening session, beef tastings, live music and is also the opportunity to reconnect as an industry.
In order to proceed with planning the event it is critical that registration is done as soon as possible. For more information and to register, go to coloradocattle.org, or call the office at 303-431-6422. CCA is also accepting sponsors and trade show vendors for the event.
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY POPPY DAY CELEBRATED
The Lincoln American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 50 will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Poppy Days with a drive-through poppy drive from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. FridayMay29 in the west parking lot of the North Avenue Walmart.
Members will hand out poppies and collect donations while maintaining "a 6-foot distance with masks, gloves and butterfly nets, all in COVID-19 style," a news release said.
Each year the auxiliary hosts an event on Memorial Day and again on Veteran's Day. Proceeds go to veterans and programs for veterans in the community.