Junction man ID’d in motorcycle crash
Alexander Trottier, 68, of Grand Junction has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Douglas Pass on Sunday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Trottier was pronounced dead on scene after his motorcycle crashed near mile post 17 on Highway 139 at 3:16 p.m.
Delta man killed in Naturita crash
Paul Hershberger, 67, of Delta, died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 141 in Naturita on Sunday, according to the Montrose County Coroner.
The cause and manner of his death are pending the results of his autopsy.
The crash occurred at mile marker 83.4 on Highway 141 in the late afternoon on Sunday.