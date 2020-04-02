Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Mark Anthony Foster, 61, in connection with the Oct. 23, 2019, homicide of his wife, 59-year-old Roxine Foster.
He was taken into custody Tuesday evening and is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a no-bond hold.
Foster is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempt to influence a public servant and domestic violence.
On Oct. 23, deputies responded to a 911 call from Foster advising his wife had been shot by an unknown person.
Roxine Foster was found dead when deputies arrived at the couple’s property in the 2200 block of I Road.