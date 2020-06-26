CHUCK E. CHEESE CLOSING
The Chuck E. Cheese in Mesa Mall will not reopen.
CEC Entertainment, the parent company of the kid oriented pizza chain, listed 45 locations in a court filing Thursday where it plans to reject its leases as it goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Grand Junction store was one of those listed.
PALISADE POOL TO OPEN
The Palisade pool will open on Saturday at noon.
The pool will close at 7:30 p.m. every day but the facility will be cleaned three times a day from 11:30 a.m.-noon, 4-4:30 p.m. and after the pool closes.
The pool capacity will be 50 and guests will be limited to two-hour blocks. People will be permitted to re-enter the facility at the end of a swimming block.
Wearing face masks are encouraged when entering and exiting the locker room and restroom areas. Locker room showers will be closed and lockers will not be available. You are encouraged to wear swimming suit to the pool to minimize time inside.
Facility hours are: Lap swim from 6:30-11:30 a.m. and open swim from noon-4 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday schedule is open swim from noon-4 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.
RIVER FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT
Forever Our Rivers Foundation awarded $25,000 in grants on Friday to organizations connecting communities to their rivers. This grant cycle focused on improving river health in the southwest through projects ranging from stream habitat improvement and maintenance to engaging youth in education and providing public access to waterways.
The 10 projects funded are largely run by organizations based in Colorado but include regional efforts from organizations such as Brown Folks Fishing and Casting for Recovery.
Organizations funded include: Brown Folks Fishing, Casting for Recovery, Colorado West Land Trust, Four Corners Water Center, Friends of Youth & Nature, Institute for Environmental Solutions, Purgatoire Watershed Partnership, Roaring Fork Conservancy, San Juan Citizens Alliance, and River Science. To learn more please visit: www.foreverourrivers.org
Forever Our Rivers’ funding program brings businesses and nonprofits together to help make rivers and communities healthier. The foundation has ongoing support from the Walton Family Foundation, dozens of corporate partners, and a network of over 25 nonprofits.