A rally to support law enforcement is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Grand Junction.
The peaceful protest for Police Lives Matter/ Thin Blue Line has a plan to have people gather at the parking lot at Two Rivers Convention Center for a march to Grand Junction Police Department then to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, according to organizers.
Organizers said there will be no graffiti, profanity, threatening behavior or blocking of traffic allowed during the rally. All clubs are welcome.
FRUITA VEHICLE OFFICE EXTENDS DAYS
With the COVID-19 closures and the normal uptick of customers between April and September, the Fruita Motor Vehicle Office has extended its days of operation temporarily.
Beginning Monday, July 21, the office will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Normal days for the office are Tuesdays and Thursday.
Social distancing guidelines will still be in effect as per the Mesa County Public Health Department, our office, and the City of Fruita.
Information: 970-244-1664; plates@mesacounty.us; clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/