Shooting victim, 23, identified
Grand Junction resident Fredrick Price, 23, has been identified as the victim in Saturday night’s shooting on Grand Valley Drive, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
Price was shot in the chest, the Coroner’s Office reports, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Toxicology is pending at this time, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
Price’s body was found inside a home in the 600 block of Grand Valley on Saturday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
He did not live in the home nor was he known to the residents of the home, according to the release. There were reportedly signs of forced entry.
Inmate’s cause of death pending
Grand Junction resident Andre Steele, 33, has been identified as the individual who died at the Mesa County Jail over the weekend.
The Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said in a press release sent out on Monday that the cause and manner of death is pending for additional testing and that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains active.
Steele was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reportedly found unresponsive by his cellmates and after life-saving measures were attempted, he was declared dead at the scene.
He was being held under domestic-violence charges and was not under suicide watch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
9 people shot at Denver park
DENVER — Six children ranging from 3 to 17 years old were among nine people who were shot at a gathering in a Denver park, police said Monday.
Three adults, a 27-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were also shot while a 22-year-old man was hit by a car as he ran from the suspected drive-by shooting on Sunday, police said. All are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made.
Ana Hernandez, who lives across the street from the park with her two young daughters, told The Denver Post she saw two girls she thought were about 10 and 5 crouched behind a car in front of her home, taking cover.
“They were crying,” she said. “They were shaking. They were very scared. I tried to comfort them as much as I could.”
The shooting was one of three over the weekend in Denver that left one person dead and two others wounded.
On Sunday night, two men were also critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in neighboring Lakewood. The men were standing with about a dozen people outside an apartment.