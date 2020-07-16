Three fires sparked by lightning earlier this week have burned nearly 3,000 acres southwest of Meeker.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team has been brought in to assume control of the response to the blazes. They include the Fawn Creek Fire, which on Wednesday was nearly 2,500 acres in size, and the 103-acre Stewart Fire and roughly 300-acre Wolf Fire.
The fires are located in rural terrain south and west of Piceance Creek. They were 0% contained as of Wednesday morning.
That area has been experiencing considerable thunder and lightning this week. The Fawn Creek and Stewart fires started Monday morning and the Wolf Fire was reported Tuesday morning.
“We’re working closely together with our federal partners, the (Bureau of Land Management), to try and get these fires taken care of,” Rio Blanco Sheriff Anthony Mazzola said on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He said authorities were expecting more thunderstorms later this week and more fires.
The county on Wednesday implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, which include limiting campfires to developed campgrounds, as it works to avoid additional fires that could further tax busy local fire departments.
About 10% of the Chromebooks given on loan to School District 51 students this spring during remote learning have yet to be returned. These devices must be returned by the end of the month to prepare for the 2020–21 school year.
The D51 administration building has a way for you to return it in a safe, healthy way before the return deadline of July 31. Call the D51 Technology help desk at 254-5175, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment for drop-off. The help desk team will provide a contactless return experience to ensure the safety of staff and parents/students.
It is vital that parents/students do not drop off devices without an appointment to make sure the process works smoothly and that someone is available to help you.
Equipment that was not previously returned with Chromebooks, such as power cords, can also be dropped off by appointment. The district is missing several power cords that belong to Chromebooks that were checked out and returned.
Kodiaxe grand opening set for Friday
Kodiaxe, 115 W. Grand Ave., will host its grand opening Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Kodiaxe offers ax throwing in downtown Grand Junction. Information about the event can be found on the company’s Facebook page, KodiaxeCO. More information and reservations can be found online at kodiaxe.com. The event will feature a food truck, live DJ and specials on throwing.
The annual District 51 Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive goes until July 31.
Anyone with new school supplies to donate to local children can drop them off at the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall before the drive ends on Friday, July 31.
All donated supplies will be distributed to local schools that will get the supplies to the families who need them most. Parents who are in need of supplies can request assistance by talking to the office staff at their child’s school on or after July 21.
Requested items: No. 2 Pencils, colored pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks and notebook paper, graph paper, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, pocket folders, 3-ring binders, erasers.
Forty-four percent of all District 51 students live in households that meet federal income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals. For many of these families, school shopping can be difficult.