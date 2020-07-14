Brandon Cook, 38, is accused of multiple counts of sex assault on a child, including Jessica’s Law, a sentence enhancer, and received a $100,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
One of the victims, a 9-year-old at the time, was staying at a relative’s home when Cook committed the sexual assaults, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police Cook said that if he told anyone about what happened that Cook would kill everyone the victim loved.
Another woman came forward late last year to say her 11-year-old child, reportedly was sexually contacted by Cook.
The victim said the assault took place in Cook’s van, the arrest affidavit said.
The 10th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be be a virtual event this year on Wednesday.
With the goals of helping homeless veterans while also promoting healthy and active lifestyles, the event will be at the Western Colorado Health Care System starting at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a social-distancing tai chi and yoga class open to Western Colorado Health Care System staff.
To help area homeless veterans, the community is encouraged to drop off or make a voluntary monetary donation online.
Nationally, since 2011 donations of these type valued at more than $2.7 million has been raised for homeless veterans nationally.
Community groups who are interested in donating for the event should contact Voluntary Services Program Manager, Tami Bunch, at 970-244-1336 or via email at Tami.Bunch@Va.gov.
Find out more about the VA2K: http://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/
All Starbucks stores nationwide, including Grand Junction, will now require customers to wear masks.
The mask mandate started today at more than 9,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S.
“In our continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, beginning on July 15, we will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US,” Starbucks said in a statement.
Starbucks is the first national chain restaurant to implement a mandatory mask policy.
Customers do not have to wear masks if they use the drive-thru option.
A brush fire in the Three Mile area near Glenwood Springs led to evacuations of nearby residents on Sunday evening.
The fire was reported at around 7 p.m.
Evacuees gathered at Glenwood Springs High School until 9 p.m., when the orders were lifted, according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department Facebook page. Mountain Springs residents had a shelter-in-place order until about 10 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, a small residential structure was reportedly fully engulfed with 20-foot-high flames in nearby brush and spreading quickly.
“The rapid response by firefighters kept this 2-acre fire from turning into a very large and destructive wildfire,” said Harlan Nimmo, Glenwood Springs Fire Department incident commander.
Seat-belt enforcement drive in effect
Colorado Department of Transportation began a weeklong seat-belt enforcement period on Sunday as transportation and highway officials hope to increase Colorado drivers’ seat belt usage.
Colorado’s seat belt use rate is currently 88%, slightly below the national average of 90%, according to CDOT.
Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in the enforcement campaign.
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were reportedly killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of the 377 total passenger vehicle deaths.
In 2018, eight of the 216 unrestrained occupant fatalities involved children ages 14 or younger, CDOT reports.
Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.
Garfield County emergency personnel responded to a helicopter crash that occurred south of the Garfield County Airport just after 7 a.m. on Saturday.
When Colorado River Fire Rescue crews arrived they found a helicopter had crashed and caused a small fire.
Two people were transported to a hospital from the wreck, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation into the crash.