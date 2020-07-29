The Western Region One Source will host a Veterans Administration Resource Tour event today from noon to 5 p.m., followed by a town hall meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
The Resource Tour is intended to provide veterans and their support members an opportunity, in a neutral setting, to find, connect and ultimately engage in resources that improve the lives of all veterans and their families.
Some of the participating vendors include: area Veteran Service Officers, Western Region One Source and Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado; VA Western Colorado Health Care System; DEERS Representative (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/TriCare card); Colorado Discover Ability; Mesa County Workforce Center; the Vet’s Art Center & Operation Revamp; Rocky Mountain Human Services; VFW Post No. 3981; 2-1-1, ADRC & Hilltop’s Health Access; Disabled American Veterans (DAV); Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center; American Legion Post No. 37; TMS Solutions; Colorado National Guard Family Readiness; Come Yoga with Goose; Volunteers of America.
This is a free drop-in event located at The Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road, Grand Junction.