Delta woman arrested after shooting
Hannah Owens, 21, is accused of attempted murder, among other charges, for allegedly shooting a family member in the thigh on Sunday.
Delta Police Department officers responded to a call that a woman was shot in the thigh in the 700 block of 1550 Road at about 8 a.m. Sunday.
The woman was transported to the local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Delta Police Department.
Officers reportedly located a revolver in the street while on scene and Owens was arrested and booked into Delta County Jail a short time later.
Coroner: Hiker died of heart disease
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday that 62-year-old Conrad Earnest, of Grand Junction, died of natural causes related to an ischemic heart disease.
Earnest was reported missing last week and his body was found by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams on Glade Park last Friday.