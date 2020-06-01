The Daily Sentinel is reopening its office after being closed to the public during the COVID-19 stay-at-home and safer-at-home time.
This includes the offices for The Nickel and Grand Junction Media’s radio operations as well.
The office will open Monday through Friday with its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today.
We ask that if you visit the office that you please wear a mask when interacting directly with Grand Junction Media associates in the building and be conscious of social distancing.
As always, people can contact the Sentinel at 970-242-5050 and the customer service staff can answer your questions or take care of your requests.