Riders will have an easier time navigating the trail system at the Lunch Loops as a team from Western Colorado Conservation Corps, working with the Bureau of Land Management, has installed new signage at trail intersections.
The BLM has been in the process of placing new signage at trail networks across the valley. It started with new signs in the Kokopelli Loops network and earlier this year placed signs in the North Fruita Desert trail system, Grand Junction BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Chris Pipkin said.
Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association President Scott Winans said the signs will be especially helpful for riders visiting from outside the valley.
“I think most local riders would agree that the signage historically has been pretty sparse and not very helpful from a visitor’s point of view,” Winans said. “So getting one consistent theme out on the ground so people are used to seeing it. If they see it at one trail network, they see it in another.”
Pipkin praised the work of the WCCC crew, which completed the sign installation over the course of two weeks. He also thanked COPMOBA for its input on the signage, including on placement. COPMOBA is looking into contributing funds for the project, Winans said, but it has so far been funded through the BLM.
“Every year we get funding from the BLM Colorado State Office to request WCCC crews and we have them do a variety of different things,” Pipkin said. “Usually we get about four to six weeks of crew time. Sometimes they’re doing trail construction and maintenance. This year we had them doing a fencing project up on Ninemile Hill and the signage down at 18 Road and the Lunch Loops.”
In the near term, Winans said the only additional work planned at the Lunch Loops this year is some maintenance. He said due to the drought, the soil on the trails has not been conducive to maintenance work for much of the summer.
“One of our challenges is we have not been out getting maintenance done,” Winans said. “With such low moisture in the soil, things just don’t compact. If you go to do maintenance, it’s reformed the minute somebody rides through without any moisture in the soil.”
Ultimately COPMOBA is working on plans to fund a professional maintenance crew that can work on the trails across the valley, including the Lunch Loops, rather than relying on volunteer efforts, Winans said.
“Really what the general focus is now for Lunch Loops and valley-wide is to get a maintenance effort on the ground with some funding,” Winans said. “Hopefully with contributions from Mesa County and from the state level.”
The group does not have plans for any new trails in the Lunch Loop system in the near future, Winans said. There are some proposals, but he said the BLM wants the group to come up with more comprehensive plans for adding new trails.
“Longer term, we’re really at a new planning phase on the horizon for any additions or changes to Lunch Loops,” Winans said. “The BLM, very understandably, wants us not to approach this as just a trail-by-trail sort of thinking, but rather a system-wide type of thinking.”
He said the group is in early stages of gathering information on what has been proposed for the area, but has not begun a formal process yet.