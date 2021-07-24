Nick Allan is a regular at District 51 School Board and Grand Junction City Council meetings. His experience at those meetings led him to one realization — he needs to run for school board.
He announced his candidacy to run for the board’s District D seat to a crowd of supporters at Lincoln Park on Thursday evening.
“I wanted to run because I’ve been at too many meetings — school board and city council — where it was clear community input wasn’t valued,” Allan said. “It seemed to take a backseat and that’s not right, at all. The school board is here to represent the community, not just the district.”
Allan, a Colorado Springs native, moved to Grand Junction with his wife about five years ago. He was a full-time teacher and now works as a substitute, while his wife is a teacher, too.
Allan knew he wanted to run after attending contract negotiation sessions between School District 51 and the Mesa Valley Education Association.
“There’s an increase in class sizes now. Teachers want to give their time to each student but that’s difficult to do with more kids in the classroom. We’re moving in the wrong direction,” Allan said. “We have other issues like libraries without librarians. We talk a lot about the need for equity and inclusion, but there’s no equity without proper resources.”
Allan is looking to replace Tom Parrish, the current board president. District D is sandwiched between 29 Road and 31 road, and stretches south of Orchard Mesa.
Two other seats are also up for grabs. David Combs, a community activist and president of Black Citizens and Friends, and Angela Lema, owner of The Salon Professionals Academy, are running for District E, currently held by Dr. Amy Davis who is not running for re-election.
Meanwhile, Trish Mahre has announced her run for re-election in District C. Andrea Haitz, a realtor, and Austin DeWitt, recent graduate of Fruita Monument High School, have announced their candidacies to run against her.
Allan said he’s a good choice for District D because of his past teaching experience.
Visit his website at nickford51.com, or visit his Facebook page Nick For D51.