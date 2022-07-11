Soaring desert temperatures amid an arid heat wave didn’t stop thousands of Christians from gathering together in Grand Junction for a musical celebration of their faith this weekend.
Praise Him Ministries, based in Ridgway, hosts multiple religious events on the Western Slope annually, but the largest of its events is Nightvision, a two-day Christian music festival that serves as the largest of its kind in Colorado.
After Nightvision was staged in Olathe for 13 years before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, this year’s festival, Nightvision Perseverance, was the first Nightvision held in Grand Junction. The festival took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Nearly 8,000 people attended Friday’s festivities, and the attendance rose to more than 10,000 on Saturday.
Saturday’s attendance figures mirrored the estimated crowd size at Friday night of Country Jam earlier this summer. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t keep official attendance numbers, but it was estimated that about 11,000 people attended the country music festival for its Friday night show.
“Our theme for Nightvision this year is ‘perseverance’ because we persevered through COVID and all that kind of stuff,” said Jorge Hernandez, the executive director of Praise Him Ministries. “We’re not competing against (Country Jam), that’s for sure, but (the turnout) is big-time.”
Nightvision began in 2005 in Ridgway before Praise Him Ministries relocated the festival to Olathe in 2007, partially to be closer to Grand Junction, the largest population hub in western Colorado.
After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, Hernandez and other leaders of the ministry decided it was finally time to move the festival to that population hub.
“I just think the people in Grand Junction are amazing,” Hernandez said. “A lot of these people used to go to Olathe, but they sure are happy to have it here. We’re just better-suited to have it in a city as opposed to little Olathe. Olathe was great for us and we appreciate them, but we did outgrow them.”
This weekend’s performers included Young Escape, Austin French, Mac Powell, Danny Gokey, Crowder, Social Club Misfits, I Am They, We Are Messenger, Cory Asbury, Jeremy Camp, and speakers Greg Laurie and David Nasser.
Hernandez believes the first Nightvision in Grand Junction was a massive success, even if the crowds had to brave triple-digit temperatures on Saturday.
“We really are excited about this,” he said. “We feel a lot of good possibilities with it. Our main interest is just to glorify the Lord, and we did that.
“The crowd was amazing, all the performers loved it, so we’re definitely starting off on the right foot, even if the weather is telling us it’s too hot for doing it.”