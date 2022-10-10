Nine people were arrested last week in Rifle for involvement in an alleged drug distribution ring.
The Rifle Police Department investigation confiscated a total of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms, and more than $39,000 in cash, according to a RPD news release.
The investigation, which was ongoing over the past five months, led to the execution of multiple search warrants and arrests in Rifle last week.
Nine people were arrested and charged with various drug-related charges.
Those arrested include:
• Juan Valentin Medina Ponce, 34, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics, child abuse (negligence)
• Jose Francisco Alcaraz Arellano, 42, charged with with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ismael Menelio, 37, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics
• Andres Garcia Zurita, 56, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics
• Alejandro Hernandez Perez, 47, charged with distribution and possession of narcotics
• Francisco Javier Romano Cervantes, 28, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics
• Jorge Yanez Melendez, 26, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics
• Cesar Arturo Pacheco Pineda, 33, charged with distribution and possession of narcotics
• Wilbert Salvador Ponce Meza, 25, charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics
The multi-agency investigation was conducted by the TRIDENT/TAG joint task force, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agencies of Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Montrose, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Western Colorado Drug Task Force, GRANITE Task Force of Eagle County, Southwest Drug Task Force, 7th Judicial Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspector, and the assistance of the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team, the release said.