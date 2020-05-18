The drive to Gateway on Colorado Highway 141 is among the most scenic drives in the state. In fact, it’s part of the Unaweep Tabeguache Scenic Byway that runs from Whitewater to Placerville, near Telluride.
But for many decades, traveling from Whitewater through Unaweep Canyon and on to Gateway was no easy jaunt. A variety of obstacles made the trip difficult.
First, there was no bridge across the Gunnison River at Whitewater until early in the 20th century. Those traveling west from the small community had to either take a ferry or attempt to ford the river, both of which could be dangerous.
Additionally, until the late 1940s, those who made it across the river had to contend with Nine Mile Hill, a rough and rocky dirt road with steep grades and one section so narrow that only one wagon -- or later one truck or car -- could use it at a time.
Also, the road west from Whitewater didn’t extend all the way to where Gateway now is, even in the early 1900s. It ended 30 miles west of Whitewater, or about 12 miles east of where Gateway would be established in 1904.
The push to build a bridge at Whitewater began late in the 19th century, when a copper mining boom on Unaweep suggested large numbers of travelers and freight wagons would soon be heading west from Whitewater.
Stories such as one about two men being swept far downstream as they attempted to cross the Gunnison near Whitewater, or the wreck of the ferry when it was carrying a load of cattle across the river, helped establish the need for the bridge.
Orpha Shugar Hall, who moved to the copper mining district in 1898 when she was 13, recalled nearly drowning as she and a friend attempted to ford the Gunnison River at Whitewater with the friend’s horse and buggy.
Early in 1899, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill appropriating $6,000 for a bridge at Whitewater. But it would be more than two years before the bridge was completed, for $7,250.
The Delta County Independent called the completion of the bridge a great boon “not only to the cowmen over there, but also to those who are developing claims or shipping ore.”
However, it wasn’t people, but “a drove of cattle” that were the first to cross the new bridge, according to the Sentinel in May of 1901.
Presumably, the cattle were accompanied by cowboys as they crossed the bridge on the same day the last boards of the bridge deck were placed, then continued on to the stockyards near the railroad depot at Whitewater.
Once across the bridge, travelers heading west still had to contend with Nine Mile Hill. It remained the only route westward from Whitewater until the current highway was constructed in the 1940s. Nine Mile Hill, which parallels the highway to Cactus Park, remains a Mesa County road, although it’s located on the edge of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
The dirt road climbs roughly 1,500 feet from its beginning a mile west of the Gunnison River, to its summit about seven miles farther west.
It was a rugged trip. Orpha Hall recalled an early expedition in a stage from Whitewater to the copper country, over Nine Mile Hill. An old man carrying eggs was forced to sit on a feather mattress on the top of the stage.
At the beginning of “the long climb up Nine Mile Hill,” the stage driver “applied his whip to the horses,” Hall said. “And the old man and his eggs landed in the creek,” apparently unhurt.
On the same trip, Hall said, one of the horses gave out about a mile from the top of Nine Mile Hill and refused to continue.
They had to wait for hours while the stage driver went to a ranch eight miles away to borrow another team.
The western portion of the hill, from the summit down to Cactus Park, is even more difficult. There, the steep descent is about 18%, and for more than a half-mile, the cliffs on one side and the steep drop-off on the other make it impossible for oncoming vehicles to pass.
We traveled over Nine Mile Hill recently with friends in our side-by-side vehicles, and there was not enough room for another small vehicle to pass. One could imagine it would be impossible for a wagon drawn by a team of horses to stop and back up on this section of road.
That’s why people driving wagons often sent a person on foot ahead of them to make sure no one started up the west side while they were descending from the east.
Such precautions were still necessary in the automobile days, said Anita Clark. She was born on Kannah Creek and often traveled across Nine Mile Hill before the new highway was built to visit friends or later to play music with her family band at local dances.
“I remember it was really rough,” she said. “My friends, the Silzells, had a ’32 Chevy, I think. And it was a struggle with it.”
Chains were often required in bad weather.
In earlier auto days, Model T Fords and other vehicles were usually harnessed to a team of horses to make sure they made it up the grade.
Even herding cattle over the road could be treacherous. Will Silzell, who moved to Whitewater with his family near the turn of the century, recalled helping a large ranch outfit from Utah move cattle up the west side of Nine Mile Hill.
“One turned around to try to get back down,” he told an interviewer in the 1970s.
That steer spooked several others that attempted to turn around on the narrow road, and three steers fell off the cliff before the herders could get them turned back in the right direction. Two were killed, he said.
Silzell also said there was no road all the way to Gateway when he began working for cattle ranches on the Unaweep. But at some point, he said, the killing of a man near the Dolores River required Mesa County authorities to haul the accused murderer from there to Grand Junction.
“After that, they built a road in there,” he said.
An early edition of the Sentinel suggested a more commercial reason for constructing the road to Gateway and beyond.
An editorial in 1900, which encouraged Mesa County to construct the road all the way to the Sinbad Valley southwest of Gateway, said the road was needed to ensure commerce from new mineral activity came to Grand Junction, rather than Utah or Telluride.
The wagon road was eventually extended and was apparently in place not long after the Gateway Post Office was established in 1904, and the town was officially recognized.
As a result, motorists more than a century later can now make the trip from Whitewater to Gateway and beyond with few obstacles to confront them.
Sources: Mesa County Oral History Project, on file at Mesa County Library, “Whitewater: The People, Their Stories, & The History,” by Carol M. Anderson; “Gateway/Unaweep Canyon at Some Point in Time,” compiled and edited by Jean Moores; author interview with Anita Clark.
