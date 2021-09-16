Representatives from Mesa County Valley School District 51 and Alpine Bank were given a demonstration of Nisley Elementary School’s new Common Area Support Center on Tuesday by a group of well-behaved kindergartners.
The support center has mats for kids to roll on, exercise balls, foam objects for them to play with, games and magnets on the walls and a tepee, and is used to help students at school who are acting up in class get it out of their system so they can rejoin the rest of the kids.
The center was put together using $3,000 from a $50,000 donation from Alpine Bank for projects related to student social emotional health.
The donation was split up into two grant cycles of about $25,000 each, and the district is currently accepting applications for the second round of grants.
Superintendent Diana Sirko said it’s great that the community comes together to support kids in the district.
Nisley Elementary School behavioral coach Sandy Church said the room is used daily for students who need a break.
For example, Church said, maybe a student is just having a bad day, they can come into the room, use their large motor skills, get away from whatever was overloading them at school and just hit the reset button.
“It’s already having a huge impact on some of our students,” Church said.
In past years, the school hasn’t always had a place for kids to go if things become too much for them and they need a break before they can come back to class and learn, Church said.
So when Church found out about the first round of grants she thought this project would fit.
Church said she has even been approached by adults who said they wished they had something like this when they were in school.
“It really is working,” Church said.