When the final bell of the day rang at Nisley Elementary School, a faculty member and over a dozen fourth-graders stayed afterwards.
They gathered in a classroom and crocheted hats, scarves and mittens that will later be donated to local homeless shelters.
This after-school club is fittingly called the “Nisley Helping Hands.”
The group officially formed on Dec. 9, 2021 and they have been busy ever since. The club has conducted litter cleanups and small-scale projects intended to aid the homeless in Grand Junction.
“It all kind of started on recess duty,” said Cassandra Geske, the principal’s secretary and faculty adviser of the Nisley Helping Hands club. “I go out with the fourth-graders at recess, and we have a lot of litter because we are a community park. I started picking some of it up one day and two students joined in and eventually I suggested we start an after-school group. I figured I could stay after school and help come up with different community ideas.”
Two fourth-grade students, Kieryn Stone and Arianna Salazar, helped get the club started.
“First we came up with the idea (of creating a club). Then we talked to the principal about it,” Salazar said. “She gave us a list of the things we needed to do. We did those things, then we made fliers to pass out so people knew about our new club.”
The Helping Hands club’s most recent undertaking was a crocheting project. Next up is a plan to build a community garden this coming spring to demonstrate the life cycle of plants while donating the produce they grow to local shelters and food banks. Other plans include assembling birdhouses for nearby parks.
“They have so many ideas, I think we have an entire binder full of them,” Geske said.
Geske also emphasized that the success of the Helping Hands club has largely been because they are student led. According to Geske, the club began with only three kids, but in less than two months has grown to upwards of 22 student participants.
“My parents were super proud of me (for starting the club). This club is doing so much and my parents just thought that starting this was a great idea and they were proud of me because we have come so far already,” Stone said. “I actually think the Helping Hands are very helpful. Everyone matters. Nature matters.”
While both Geske and the students have been adamant that the school has been supportive of their charitable endeavors, they don’t have any type of funding. They’ve utilized Facebook and Geske’s family to help them acquire supplies to continue their operation.
Although the Helping Hands is only an after-school activity, the students seemed to understand that they were doing something beyond themselves.
Now that the Helping Hands club has been established at Nisley, Geske wants to keep the momentum alive.
“As long as I’m here, I will always volunteer my time for these kids. They’re definitely learning a great skill and how it benefits the community. The kids actually get to be a part of something. It’s hands on, not something on a screen,” Geske said.