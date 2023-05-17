The city of Grand Junction will not be addressing marijuana cultivation for the time being after no City Council members aggressively pursued the issue at a workshop Monday.
City staff presented council with two options: prohibit marijuana cultivation in the city or only allow it in indoor spaces in limited zone districts. The council decided to do nothing, which means cultivation will be prohibited until the issue is raised again.
“If we didn’t want to move forward this evening, we could really just halt the conversation now and then pick it back up if and when there were a reason to do so,” Mayor Anna Stout said.
Stout noted cultivation won’t be allowed in the city unless City Council takes specific action to allow it.
“That essentially leaves it where we are, with the status quo,” Stout said.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city can always revisit the issue if it comes up again.
Council Member Abe Herman said he was concerned about larger operators moving in from places where warehouse space is more expensive, and taking warehouse space from local businesses.
Herman and Stout also said they were concerned about the amount of time staff would have to spend on an issue that would affect a relatively low number of applicants.
Some council members did want to take up the issue, however.
“I think it would be nice to have it in place and be done with it rather than kick the can down the road on this thing,” Scott Beilfuss said.
Stout noted none of the 10 proposed retail stores in the city are in an appropriate zoning district for cultivation.
The city has already determined regulations for retail marijuana sales and marijuana product manufacturing.
The city would collect a 5 percent excise tax for the first sale or transfer of product should cultivating be allowed.
Planner Nicole Galehouse said Mesa County allows indoor and outdoor pot cultivation within its agricultural, forestry and transitional zoning district. Mesa County has had one application for cultivation since approving cultivation regulations in June 2022.
Grand Junction has about 380 acres of vacant land that is zoned industrial, Galehouse said, and only 4.3 percent of 4.3 million square feet of warehouse space is vacant.