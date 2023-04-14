The city of Grand Junction released updated election results Thursday, with no major changes in any of the races.
The results of the April 4 election were released following an eight-day signature curing period, which ended Wednesday.
In the race for the at-large City Council seat, former Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss received 8,699 votes, whereas former Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce head Diane Schwenke received 8,487 votes.
Earlier this week, an attorney on behalf of Schwenke threatened legal action against the city because of ballots that were not cured because they were missing dates and/or printed names. Schwenke said the action was not related to her race with Beilfuss.
Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver said the city was following state law in its curing procedure.
In the District A race to serve a two-year term in the seat vacated by Rick Taggart, Cody Kennedy received 10,238 votes, compared to 3,605 votes for Jamie Porta and 3,570 votes for Sandra Weckerly.
In the other contested race, in District B, Jason Nguyen received 10,150 votes, compared to 6,262 votes for Greg Haitz and 905 votes for Michael Deuel.
The curing process added a few votes to each race. Kennedy picked up 88 more votes from the unofficial results, while Nguyen picked up 89 more votes.
In the at-large race, Schwenke gained an extra 98 votes, and the total for Beilfuss increased by 78 from the day after the election.
Incumbent Mayor Anna Stout received 12,878 votes, running unopposed in District C.
The city also broke down the election results per district — A, B, C, D, E — with Kennedy and Nguyen getting the most votes in their respective races in every district.
The Beilfuss-Schwenke race, which ended up being a 212-vote difference, saw Schwenke winning in District B, 2,446 to 2,203, and in District D with a 1,862 to 1,631 advantage. Beilfuss gained more votes in the other three districts.
Kennedy, Nguyen and Beilfuss are scheduled to be sworn in May 1.
The recreation center ballot issue received 11,059 votes in favor and 7,263 votes against. The Colorado Discover Ability 99-year lease ballot issue received 14,033 votes in favor and 3,981 against.
City Council is expected to certify the final results at its April 19 meeting.
As of April 7, which is when the most recent round of campaign finance reports were due, Kennedy was the leading fundraiser in the race, with a total of $32,148.70, including a $12,000 loan from himself, and $29,882.75 spent on the race.
Weckerly raised $31,230, including a $17,000 donation from herself, and spent $29,916.66.
Porta only had one financial report of three available on the city of Grand Junction’s website, which reported contributions and expenditures through March 14, and it showed her raising $1,500 via herself and spending $256.67.
Nguyen’s financials were available through March 31. He reported raising $21,561.24 and spending 20,305.45.
Haitz reported raising $25,110.31 and spending $24,705.94.
Beilfuss reported raising $12,740 and spending $12,148.68. Schwenke reported raising $21,228.25 and spending $18,867.83.
The Grand Junction Community Center Campaign reported raising 65,414.09 and spending $59,245.39 through March 31.
