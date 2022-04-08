A Colorado State Patrol Trooper who shot at a man Feb. 3 near downtown Grand Junction will not face charges, according to a report from the Critical Incident Response Team.
The report found CSP Trooper Samuel Goure was justified in his use of force when he shot at John Dijulio during a traffic stop because Dijulio was pointing a weapon at him.
The CIRT team is made up of investigators from the 21st Judicial District and area law enforcement organizations, and is responsible for investigating uses of force by police officers.
In Colorado, a use of force is found to be in self defense if the subject believes they or someone else is in danger of death or grave bodily injury, and if that belief is found to be reasonable.
“It is readily apparent that any jury would conclude that a reasonable a person would believe that this officer was in imminent danger of being killed by Mr. Dejulio in this situation,” the report states.
Goure told investigators after the fact, “He (suspect) was about at the passenger side mirror, um-when I decided I can’t wait for a bullet to hit me. I got to, I got to fire.”
Goure also said, “I mean to see a barrel pointed at you, it’s scary.”
Just after 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Goure stopped a vehicle in which Dijulio was a passenger near First Street and Gunnison Avenue for driving without headlights or taillights illuminated, according to the report.
Goure found the female driver of the vehicle had an active protection order, according to the report, and asked Dijulio for identification in order to make sure he wasn’t the person the protection order was against.
According to the report, it seemed to Goure that Dijulio did not want to produce his identification and so Goure asked Dijulio to step out of the vehicle.
Goure removed a knife from Dijulio’s person with Dijulio’s consent, the report states, and dispatch told Goure that Dijulio had active warrants.
According to the report, Goure thought Dijulio had a history of violence and assaults on police officers.
Goure told Dijulio about the warrants, according to the report, and Dijulio told Goure he would not comply with the trooper nor go to jail.
Then, according to the report, Dijulio produced a black handgun from his coat pocket and pointed it at Goure.
Still images from Goure’s body camera appear to show Dijulio with a weapon.
According to the report, Goure took out his duty weapon, yelled at Dijulio to “drop the gun! Drop the gun!” and fired three shots, missing all three.
After the shots, Dijulio continued to hold the weapon, according to the report. Goure aired “shots fired” over the radio and continued to yell at Goure to put the gun down.
While Goure is yelling, according to the report, Dijulio can be heard saying “just let me walk away.”
Dijulio then fled the scene, according to the report.
According to the report, a nearby resident called the police and told them a man with a gun broke into their house and then was escorted out. The resident told police the man had said the police just shot at him.
Just before midnight, police found Dijulio near Fourth Street and Gunnison Avenue.
According to the report, Dijulio told police he had a gun and told officers to shoot him.
He was also streaming the confrontation on Facebook live.
He was bitten by a K-9 unit and tased before being taken into custody.
Police recovered a black handgun from Dijulio when he was arrested, the report states.
Dijulio has been charged with threatening a police officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of menacing with a deadly weapon, burglary, trespass, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Dijulio is due in court next for a review hearing May 12.