Twenty-First Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein announced Monday that no charges will be filed against two Fruita Police Department officers and two Mesa County Sheriff’s Officers who responded to an incident, during which Loma resident Kurt Phelps, 52, was shot and killed.
In his decision, the DA said that had Phelps survived the encounter, he would have been charged with first-degree assault on a peace officer, among other charges.
Rubinstein ruled that the law enforcement officers were acting in self-defense that day.
“They all clearly saw the weapon, made repeated attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, and he refused to comply with commands to keep his hands off of the gun,” he said in his ruling.
About 11 a.m. that day, there was a report of trespassing in Loma. The reporting party said the man trespassing had a gun and had possibly fired at her a few days ago.
She said the man was sitting slumped over against a fence post in front of her residence. Two Fruita Police Department officers and two Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.
No law enforcement officers on scene were wearing body cameras, but audio recording devices at the scene confirm statements made by the officers.
In the recording, one of the officers can be heard attempting to convince Phelps to stand up and walk to them, and he can be heard yelling “do your homework.”
The officer tells Phelps repeatedly not to touch his gun, saying “don’t do it” several times before several gunshots are heard.
Phelps had seven gunshot wounds, according to the coroner report, some of which were exit wounds.
He was found to have alcohol in his system
The police also found that Phelps’s home had an extensive history with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. In previous welfare checks, Phelps had reportedly made suicidal statements to others.
Rubinstein felt Phelps’s behavior that day justified the officers’ actions
“The officers and deputies did not fire as long as Phelps put his hands behind his back without grabbing the weapon; however, as soon as he modified his behavior and quickly grabbed the and started to point the gun at the officers, they all reacted simultaneously,” he ruled.
Rubinstein believed circumstances leading up to the encounter, including that Phelps had reportedly fired his gun earlier, and his erratic behavior and statements to officers that day, would lead a reasonable person to believe they were in danger.
“Phelps appeared intoxicated, unreasonable and uncooperative with commands,” Rubinstein said.
The officers also received information that he was suicidal and had a traumatic brain injury.
“This would have increased risk of a suicide by cop situation to any reasonable observer,” he said.