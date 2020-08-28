No charges will be filed against the two Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and two Fruita Police Department officers involved in the shooting that killed Fruita resident David Martin last month.
In a 12-page decision released on Thursday, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the four law enforcement officials acted in self-defense.
The four all fired their weapons simultaneously as Martin pointed his gun at one of the officers, according to Rubinstein’s recounting of the events.
An autopsy of Martin revealed that he was shot 17 times. He was also found to be intoxicated, three to four times over the legal limit to drive.
Had Martin lived, Rubinstein would have charged him with menacing and domestic violence as well as first-degree assault on a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, the report said.
A woman called Fruita police on July 17 and said her boyfriend, later identified as Martin, attempted to push her down the stairs and had a handgun.The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and the apartment complex was evacuated, including the woman who first called police.
In a conversation with police, the victim described Martin’s odd behavior with his gun that day, including asking her if she wanted to play a game as he was holding it.
She was on the phone with her father when Martin allegedly pushed her at the top of the stairs, making her drop her phone. She told investigators Martin then tried to step on it.
The victim called 911 at the urging of her father. She and her child left the apartment shortly after that.
The first officers on scene asked Martin to come out without the gun and during the interaction he reportedly told them to shoot him.
Martin’s behavior was described by one of the officers as erratic, unreasonable and uncooperative, according to Rubinstein.
Officers on scene considered using less-lethal rounds but the distance was believed to be too great.
Multiple officers reportedly fired their weapons at Martin when he pointed his gun at one of the officers.
None of the officers on scene wore body cameras.
Rubinstein said the officers’ use of force was justified under self-defense and defense of the other law enforcement personnel on scene.
The four law enforcement officers involved said they either felt threatened or were afraid one of their fellow officers was about to be shot.
“The officers and deputies did not fire as long as Martin was pointing at his own head, or in his lap, however, as soon as he modified his behavior and quickly pointed the gun at the officers, they all reacted immediately and simultaneously,” Rubinstein said in his decision.
Rubinstein also noted that they all made repeated attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender and they all responded concurrently to the threat.