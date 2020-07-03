An investigation spanning several months resulted in no charges against local law enforcement after 51-year-old Steve Alire was shot and killed by police in Grand Junction on March 17.
The two Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies — Jason Bailey and Shaver Hansen — and two Grand Junction Police Department officers — Thomas Wihera and Thomas Nelson — involved were cleared by 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein this week.
“The actions of (these officers) fall squarely within use of deadly force in self-defense or defense of others justification,” Rubinstein said in his decision.
The shooting is the ninth use- of-deadly-force investigation to be conducted by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team since 2018. No officers have been charged for excessive force in any of those cases.
The Mesa County CIRT team can be activated for shootings, traffic incidents, in-custody deaths and use of force investigations.
The most recent case began when Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to Orchard Mesa Middle School on March 17 at 7:13 p.m., after a man reportedly confronted a group playing basketball at the school courts. They told police that, after a verbal confrontation, Alire returned to his nearby home and came back carrying a “black rifle,” laid down on the ground and pointed it at them on the court. School security footage shows the group running from the court after a confrontation, but does not contain audio and does not clearly show if Alire had a rifle or knife as alleged, Rubinstein said in his review.
Law enforcement then responded, and between 7:28 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., four phone calls were made to Alire but he did not answer. At 8:15 p.m., an officer began making “loud hails” using the PA system in his vehicle.
Alire reportedly exited the home armed with an AR-15 style rifle, which he said was a pellet gun, threw it at the ground and returned back to his home. He came out of his house again, grabbed the gun by the barrel and threw it farther down the driveway. The third time he came out, he grabbed the rifle and “started to bring it up toward (one of the officers)” before he was shot by four law enforcement officials on scene.
One of the officers afterward said Alire was given commands not to reach for the rifle and said “it was obvious that Alire was not intent on throwing the gun again.”
Another officer on scene was reportedly armed with “a less-lethal 40 mm weapon” but Alire never came into range of the officer using it. The officers who fired were carrying AR-15s and a total of 16 rounds of ammunition were fired, the report said.
The rifle recovered from Alire was “an airsoft gun,” which fires plastic pellets.
In his decision, Rubinstein said none of the law enforcement officers fired when the suspect was merely kicking and throwing the gun, but when he “modified his behavior and quickly tried to grab the weapon and level it toward them, they all reacted simultaneously.”
Rubinstein felt that any jury would conclude that it was reasonable for the officers and deputies to believe they were in danger after Alire quickly tried to grab what appeared to be a rifle that he was told multiple times to stay away from. Rubinstein watched body worn camera footage from one of the officers before making his decision.
CIRT INVESTIGATIONS
According to Colorado’s Peace Officer Involved Shooting Statute, each police department, sheriff’s office, and district attorney within the state shall develop protocols for participating in a multi-agency team, which shall include at least one other police department or sheriff’s office, or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, in conducting any investigation, evaluation, and review of an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death.
Each law enforcement agency is required to post the protocol on its website. “I do not see anything changing for how we run CIRT investigations because our CIRT team is I think the model for the country,” Rubinstein said.
In a conversation with the Daily Sentinel last month, Mesa County Sheriff Matthew Lewis said he was similarly confident in the model Mesa County has and felt it would survive any level of public scrutiny.
”I would hold up what we do in Mesa County on how (these investigations) should look,” he said.
The Critical Incident Response Team comprises representatives of the following agencies: Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Whichever agency’s personnel used deadly force is not involved in the investigation, Rubinstein said.
Because the March 17 shooting involved Grand Junction Police Department officers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation led the police investigation.