The officers who shot a man during a December incident at the Red Roof Inn were acting in defense of themselves and others, according to a letter from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued Friday.
The Dec. 6 incident began when Joseph Mendez, 28, contacted a woman who had a protection order against him discussing plans to harm himself. The woman contacted police, who later found Mendez at the hotel near the interchange of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6&50.
All shootings are investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team, a group comprised of area law enforcement officials.
The report issued by the District Attorney’s office included interviews with multiple witnesses as well as the officers who fired their weapons, officer Joey Gonzalez, who fired two rounds in the case, officer Micah Conrads who fired one round in this case, and officer Vaughn Soderquist who fired four less lethal impact rounds.
“It is readily apparent that any jury would conclude that a reasonable person would believe that these officers and the nearby citizens were in imminent danger of being killed by Mr. Mendez in this situation, and that use or attempted use of deadly force was necessary to stop him,” the report states.
According to the report, officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn and saw Mendez in the lobby. Mendez ran back to the room he had been staying in, and came out with a handgun, which he pointed at a state trooper who had arrived on scene.
The report states Gonzalez told investigators he saw Mendez pointing the gun at the state trooper, and feared Mendez was going to shoot the trooper.
“According to his interview, Officer Gonzalez subjectively believed that he, other officers and citizens were in imminent danger of being killed or receiving great bodily injury, and that it was the level of force necessary to stop an imminent threat,” the report states.
Gonzalez then fired two rounds at Mendez, according to the report, who ran into a nearby field.
“Multiple officers attempted to get Mr. Mendez to stop and to drop the gun,” the report states.
The report states Conrads told Mendez to drop the gun or Mendez would be shot.
Conrads, a SWAT team sniper, shot Mendez one time with a rifle, the report states. He had been aiming for Mendez’s back. Contrads told investigators because of his position relative to Mendez he didn’t know how long he would have Mendez in his sights to end the situation, and that he was able to take the shot without putting other people in danger.
“Officer Conrads said the suspect had the ability to harm others and he had the opportunity to end the situation before someone was gravely injured or killed,” the report states.
After being shot, Mendez continued to not comply with officers, the report states, and less-lethal rounds were used to take him into custody.
While Mendez was being subdued, Conrads said he kept saying “something like he didn’t want to hurt anyone.”
Mendez did not speak with investigators for the investigation, saying he wanted to go through his attorney.
Mendez was injured in the shooting and treated at the hospital.
He now faces multiple charges of felony menacing in addition to charges for violating a protection order, violating bond conditions, theft and resisting arrest.