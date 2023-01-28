The officers who shot a man during a December incident at the Red Roof Inn were acting in defense of themselves and others, according to a letter from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued Friday.

The Dec. 6 incident began when Joseph Mendez, 28, contacted a woman who had a protection order against him discussing plans to harm himself. The woman contacted police, who later found Mendez at the hotel near the interchange of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6&50.

Tags