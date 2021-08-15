The 7th Judicial District announced Friday that the Ouray Police officer involved in a chase that ended in a man’s death won’t face charges.
Luther Medina of Montrose died May 24 after falling into a canyon while being pursued by Ouray Police Officer Brady Suppeland, according to the 7th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT).
The CIIT investigates incidents in which law enforcement officers use or attempt to use deadly force, and consists of area law enforcement officials.
The Ouray Police Department initiated the investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The team found “strong supporting evidence that Mr. Medina’s death was not caused by an act performed by Officer Suppeland,” according to the District Attorney’s report on the incident.
The incident began at approximately 5:38 p.m. May 24, according to the report, when Suppeland attempted to contact a Toyota Camry for a report of a suspected drunken driver originating from the Ouray Hot Springs Pool.
When Suppeland attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the report, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Medina, would not cooperate.
The vehicle finally stopped near the intersection of County Road 14 and County Road 14A, according to the report, at which point Medina got out of the vehicle and walked to the east side of the bridge spanning Dexter Creek and then under the bridge.
According to the report, Medina sat down and scooted close to the edge of the canyon under the bridge, at which point Suppeland yelled “hey, don’t go there!”
Medina then went over the edge into the canyon, according to the report, falling approximately 60 feet.
Members of the Mountain Rescue Team reached Medina by rappelling into the canyon and attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Dean Havlik performed the autopsy and deemed the death an “accident,” according to the report.
The autopsy found that Medina died from injuries related to the fall, with water aspiration and alcohol intoxication also significant contributors.
Footage from Suppeland’s body camera shows Suppeland didn’t follow Medina under the bridge, instead warning Medina “don’t go down there.”
“There is no evidence in the body camera recording or otherwise that Officer Suppeland exerted any sort of force against Mr. Medina or performed a conscious act as a result of effort or determination that caused the death of Mr. Medina,” the report states.