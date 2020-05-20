Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein announced on Wednesday that no charges will be filed against the Colorado State Patrol trooper involved in a shooting earlier this month that killed 33-year-old Jayson Thompson.
The shooting occurred at around 9 a.m. on May 9 in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and 29 Road after Thompson reportedly ran at the trooper, identified as Jason Wade, with a knife.
Rubinstein said felony assault, attempted assault and menacing charges would have been filed had Thompson survived the shooting.
Using video from four separate sources as well as dash camera audio and witness interviews, Rubinstein determined Wade used self-defense in this incident.
The investigation revealed Colorado State Patrol trooper Wade’s first contact with Thompson was early in the morning that day when he saw Thompson standing motionless and thought Thompson was a mannequin. Later in the day, someone called dispatch about a person standing 29 Road and Highway 50 for two hours.
The trooper responded and requested a second unit. He approached the suspect and introduced himself. When he recounted what happened after, the trooper said that Thompson had a “1,000 yard stare” on his face and didn’t say a word during the entire incident.
After a slight pause Thompson reached for a knife, the investigation said.
In response, the trooper drew his handgun yelled “drop the knife" and Thompson reportedly “lunged at him.”
After Thompson was ordered to the ground several times, Thompson started to run around the trooper in what Rubinstein described as an arc while “Trooper Wade followed him around and traced him with my firearm.”
During the encounter, the trooper yelled for Thompson to get on the ground several times.
Thompson then “planted, turned and took several steps towards me with the knife extended out, at which point I shot him, um say three, possibly four times,” Wade recounted.
He said he thought he was going to get stabbed if he didn’t shoot Thompson.
Rubinstein ruled the trooper used self-defense as he believed that he was in imminent danger and deadly force was required.
He said any jury would conclude that it is reasonable to believe that a person is in imminent danger if another person runs at them with a knife out.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the 21st Judicial District DA’s Office were involved in the Critical Incident Response Team investigation.