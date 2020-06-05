A possible deal to drop various proposed state oil and gas initiatives that backers have been seeking to get on this fall’s ballot is off the table, at least for now.
Industry advocates including Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Commerce, are pushing to get a measure before voters that would establish an independent oil and gas commission. It would be made up of an even mix of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated representatives and appointed by a panel of retired judges.
Pro-industry entities are pursuing other measures as well. Meanwhile, separate efforts are under way to get a drilling setback measure on the ballot, with various proposals calling for 2,500- or 2,000-foot setbacks of drilling operations from buildings.
Schwenke and Dave Davia, chief executive officer of the Colorado Association of Mechanical and Plumbing Contractors and another advocate pushing for a public vote on the independent oil and gas commission proposal, say negotiations had been taking place recently with setback supporters to drop all the ballot initiatives. But the setback supporters backed out for reasons that aren’t clear, Schwenke and Davia say.
“We were willing to sideline our measure because now is not an ideal time for another expensive ballot fight. But this whole episode shows how broken, chaotic and absurdly political the system for regulating Colorado’s energy sector has become,” the two said in a joint prepared statement.
In an interview, Davia said conversations were in the works last week about dropping the initiatives, but he later got the word that the group Colorado Rising decided not to pursue the deal that parties were reaching.
“The bottom line is I’m disappointed,” Davia said.
Said Schwenke, “If they want to come back to the table obviously we’ll come back to the table.”
Joe Salazar, executive director of Colorado Rising, declared that “there’s no deal” but declined to talk about any negotiations that occurred.
He did say, “We receive overtures all the time about trying to pull back on our initiatives.”
He said setback proponents are weighing their ability to proceed with getting any measure on the ballot this year. Initiative signature-gathering efforts are being complicated by COVID-19 social-distancing measures. Gov. Jared Polis has ordered allowing the gathering of signatures by mail or email, a move that now faces a court challenge, and meanwhile the Secretary of State’s Office has released rules for implementing the Polis directive. Salazar said setback proponents are following what happens with the court challenge and whether there will be enough time to move forward under the new rules. If backers of the setback measures have to gather signatures in person, they’ll have to weigh if that puts signature-gatherers and the public at risk, Salazar said.
On an individual level, Salazar has endorsed Andrew Romanoff in Romanoff’s race against John Hickenlooper in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner, who is seeking re-election. Salazar said while the ballot measures have become a highlight in the primary race and candidates likely will receive questions on them, that isn’t a consideration when it comes to the question of whether to proceed with a setback proposal.
“That’s not how we operate. Right now the concerns are COVID and the lawsuit against the executive order,” he said.
The setback proposals concern industry advocates who worry about an increased setback putting some oil and gas out of the reach of drilling rigs or too difficult and expensive to develop.
Meanwhile, Schwenke said of the independent commission proposal, “The whole concept is to take politics out of the picture and put at the forefront of it expertise and the best people to be on these boards making decisions.”
Salazar believes that measure, if passed, would result in the commission being flooded with people friendly to the oil and gas industry, resulting in a setback for regulatory protections of communities.
“It’s going to be pandemonium all over again,” he said.