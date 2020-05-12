When Steven Preuss’ Colorado Q food truck joined Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays there were about five food trucks participating.
This is his fifth year with the event, which now has about 16 trucks involved and even more food trucks around the Grand Valley, said Preuss, who organizes the event.
However, this season of Food Truck Fridays has been suspended because of COVID-19, according to a Monday announcement on its Facebook page.
The event, which features a beer garden and live music as well as a number of local food trucks, was set to begin May 22 at Lincoln Park.
Food Truck Fridays often draws hundreds of people as it rotates weekly among locations in Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita, Preuss said.
Those numbers are well above current Mesa County gathering limits and when it comes to a new start date, “I’m not sure what kind of timeline we’re looking at,” Preuss said.
Preuss and others involved with the event are in the beginning stages of talking with city and county officials about creating a special version of Food Truck Fridays so folks can get out and enjoy the unique offerings from local food trucks in one place, he said.
However, there are many details that must be worked out for such an event to happen safely for all involved, he said.
The suspension of Food Truck Fridays “is really going to put a damper on a bunch of trucks,” he said.
He knows of some that have had to close their doors because of COVID-19. “We’re hopeful that the majority of them will find a way to make it through,” Preuss said.
He recommended that anyone wanting a certain food truck fix check that business’ Facebook page or the Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays’ Facebook page, where he will share truck locations as he finds them as well as updates with regard to Food Truck Fridays.