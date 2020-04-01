All this hand washing and sanitizing is rubbing me the wrong way.
I get it — it’s a very important part of keeping the COVID-19 at bay, but the suggestion about singing a song while washing your hands is proving to be a challenge for me. For one thing, I can’t sing on key, not that it matters, but singing a song while washing my hands is a true act of coordination, kind of like chewing gum and walking at the same time.
I’ve tried to do it but I get distracted after the first pump of soap. Normally, my hand washing time is spent pondering trivial matters such as what should I fix for dinner? Did I misspell that word in my story? What’s a synonym for pondering?
It’s been suggested that we sing the Happy Birthday song while scrubbing up.
Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to …
Omigosh — my brother-in-law’s birthday is next week. Make a mental note to get a card in the mail for Ryan.
Happy birthday dear Ryan, happy birthday to you.
Again? I have to sing it again?
Once is not enough, the experts say. You need to sing the Happy Birthday song at least twice, to equal 20 seconds of washing.
What other popular songs are good for hand washing?
YouTube is bubbling over with hand washing parodies and soap “operas.” The Baby Shark Hand Washing Song (youtube.com/watch?v=L89nN03pBzI) has seen close to 2.7 million views since it was posted March 21. The lyrics — repeated four times and followed by “doo doo doo doo doo” — feature a family of cartoon sharks — Baby, Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Shark — telling us to “wash your hands,” “grab some soap,” “rub your hands,” “rinse your hands,” and “dry your hands.”
The song then asks “what else can we do?”
“Cover your sneeze” and “cough into your elbow, do do do do doo.” The fun song finishes with “safe at last, doo doo doo doo doo.”
A happy finish indeed.
Singer Neil Diamond’s take on hand washing and social distancing can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=sPLgsV_Ms3Q. Posted March 22, that video is also nearing 2.7 million views. Diamond’s message of “sweet quarantine” features the lyrics “hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me … I won’t touch you … sweet Caroline,” (bom bom bom), “good times never seemed so good” (so good, so good).
Other songs found on iTunes that suggest washing are:
n “Wash it All Away,” Disclaimer: singing the lyrics to this explicit song by heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch might have your mom washing your mouth out with soap.
n “Washed by the Water,” by various gospel and contemporary Christian artists
n (I Think I Am Finally) “Clean,” by Taylor Swift
Then there’s the rebels on iTunes, singing “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water” with old time tracks by Elvis Presley, Stonewall Jackson and others.
I found, in my search of iTunes, that there’s a band named Soap and a band named Wash and songs by various bands titled “Soap” and “Wash.”
What about “Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair?” from the Broadway hit, “South Pacific?”
There are also social distancing songs:
n “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police
n MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This”
n “(Keep My) Distance” by Christina Perri
There are songs titled “Lockdown” and a band named Lock Down.
Finally, singing a song that works just as well with your fingers as it does with your toes, we turn to Mother Goose and her timeless nursery rhyme that pretty much covers what we’re dealing with:
n This little piggy went to market: Going to the market is included in the list as “essential.”
n This little piggy stayed home: Social distancing at its finest.
n This little piggy had roast beef: From the drive-through at Arby’s.
n And this little piggy had none: Flour, beans, rice and staples are hard to come by.
n And this little piggy went “wee wee wee” all the way home: Thankfully, he stocked up on toilet paper before it all ran out.
Tammy Gemaehlich is the Sentinel’s community news coordinator.