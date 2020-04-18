The Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, as well as several other spring events in Fruita, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The city announced this week that it is postponing events through the end of April and early May. It also decided that the May 29-30 Mike the Headless Chicken Festival would not be able to be held as scheduled.
“We just felt, especially for the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, that inviting 20,000 people to downtown Fruita and enjoying the festival probably wasn’t going to be within the parameters of how things are going to be reopened,” Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said. “We felt for public safety that it would probably be wise to postpone it and research other times during the year when we could do this.”
A new date for the festival has not been identified, Nycum said, but the city is looking at the second half of the year as a potential. However, Nycum said it is possible the festival could be postponed until 2021.
The Fruita Fat Tire Festival has also been postponed. It will not take place in 2020, but will be held May 7-9, 2021. Nycum said that decision was made by the event organizer due to the availability of vendors that normally participate in the event.
The 18 Hours of Fruita at Highline Lake, which normally coincides with the Fat Tire Festival, will still happen this year, Nycum said. It has been postponed until September 18-19. Other events like the Youth Scholarship Golf Tournament and Kids at Heart Fun Run have been postponed, but no future date has been identified yet.
For summer events, like the riverfront concert series, Nycum said the city was waiting to see what the guidelines from the state will be as it looks to reopen for business following the stay-at-home order.
“We’re waiting and watching,” Nycum said. “Our July 3 fireworks show, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to provide that event.”
Going forward Nycum said he hopes the city will be able to strike the proper balance between providing activities for the community to get out and enjoy while also preserving public health during the pandemic.
“These events, they’re for community connectedness,” Nycum said. “We like to socially convene people to come out and enjoy their neighbors and have a good time. It’s kind of the opposite when we’re trying to social distance, so it is difficult.”
Updates on these events and others will be provided on the city’s Facebook page and its website Nycum said.