Residents of Palisade were startled awake Tuesday night when a train car carrying railroad ties caught fire.
The flaming rail car could be seen for miles as fire agencies responded to the scene.
Residents of Palisade were startled awake Tuesday night when a train car carrying railroad ties caught fire.
The flaming rail car could be seen for miles as fire agencies responded to the scene.
According to Union Pacific, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday a resident called 911 and reported seeing flames coming out of a car on a train that was traveling through Palisade.
The train, which was traveling westbound, was stopped between Palisade and Clifton as crews from multiple local fire departments put out the fire.
The fire was extinguished at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported and the train was moved.
Jessica Washkowiak, who owns and operates the nearby Field to Fork Farm with her husband Scott, said she was reading in bed when Scott came in from securing the chickens for the night. Scott looked out the window and exclaimed, “Call 911 the train’s on fire!”
The fire had already been reported, so the Washkowiak’s evacuated because of the train’s proximity to their property, about 100 to 150 feet, in Jessica’s estimation.
Everything ended up fine, but Jessica said the pair are pretty shaken up, as nothing like this has happened to them before.
“We’re fine. Everything’s fine. We’re just happy it wasn’t worse,” she said.
Jessica noted the train could have been carrying a more combustible material.
“The train goes through the entire valley, so we’re all affected by it,” she said.
The Palisade Fire Department, Clifton Fire District, Grand Junction Fire Department, East Orchard Mesa Fire, Mesa County Fire Authority and Palisade Police Department all responded to the fire.
“Union Pacific would like to extend our gratitude to the fire departments that responded to this incident. We are deeply appreciative of their support,” the company said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
To make the railroad tracks accessible to other train traffic, the train car with the burned railroad ties was tipped off the tracks.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:13:33 AM
Sunset: 08:08:45 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 06:12:24 AM
Sunset: 08:09:43 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:11:16 AM
Sunset: 08:10:40 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:10 AM
Sunset: 08:11:37 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:09:05 AM
Sunset: 08:12:33 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:08:01 AM
Sunset: 08:13:30 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:59 AM
Sunset: 08:14:26 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.