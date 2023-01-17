With snow falling around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a member of law enforcement prepares to go to the scene after putting on tactical gear during an incident near Seventh Street and Patterson Road.
Members of law enforcement gather during an incident near Seventh Street and Patterson Road on Tuesday. Traffic was closed between Seventh and 12th streets for nearly an hour.
Members of law enforcement gather during an incident near Seventh Street and Patterson Road on Tuesday. Traffic was closed between Seventh and 12th streets for more than an hour.
A view of damage left over following a police action near Patterson Road, Tuesday. (Photo by Samantha Reed)
No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a large police incident that shut down Patterson Road between Seventh Street and 12th Street.
Westbound Patterson Road between Seventh Street and 12th Street was closed for more than two hours due to the incident and the ongoing investigation, police said.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers responded to the area of Patterson Road and Northern Way for reports of gunshots just after noon Tuesday.
When arriving on-scene, police found several vehicles with bullet holes.
Close to 1:30 p.m. a loud bang could be heard, followed soon after by a second bang. The two loud bangs were likely flashbang devises set off by law enforcement.
One person was taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.
No shots were fired by officers, police said.
Two clinics at the nearby St. Mary's Medical Center campus, though not attached to the main hospital building, were locked down, but those have been lifted.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including Grand Junction Police, Mesa County Sheriff as well as the SWAT team.
No other information was released about the person taken into custody or the incident.
